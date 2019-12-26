Transport officials: No more Angkas pilot run extension after March 2020

The Technical Working Group tasked to review the pilot program for motorcycle taxis said that no more motorcycle riders will be allowed to go on the road after March 23, 2020.

TWG chairman Antonio Gardiola Jr. told Inquirer that they no longer plan to extend the second pilot implementation which is a period of another three months.

Motorcycle taxi apps will have to wait until an official law is passed that will allow them to operate as PUVs.

Gardiola said that the first extension is already enough for them to gather the data they need.

“For us, siguro that’s enough, because we have our own monitoring na. We will come up with a conclusive study,” Gardiola told reporters.

The TWG extended the pilot run of motorcycle taxis which was originally set to expire on December 26.

Apart from Angkas, the TWG also allowed Joyride and Move It to participate in the dry run.

Congress has yet to come up with a law allowing motorcycle taxis to become part of the country’s transport system.