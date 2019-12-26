Sunday, December 29, 2019

Dec 26 19, 5:38 pm

UAE police arrest expat woman for ‘witchcraft’ practice

Dec 29 2019

A European woman was arrested by Abu Dhabi Police arrested over her alleged witchcraft practices. Authorities received an anonymous tip about the woman's practices. After an investigation was conducted, the woman was reportedly caught using tricks and fake rituals....

Only residency card needed to get health care in Saudi

Dec 29 2019

Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia need only to present their residency cards when they go to hospitals or pharmacies.   This applies to those who are insured by any health care insurance company in Saudi.   “Para sa iyong kaalaman, mula Enero 1, 2020, ang iyong...

39 victims of ‘killer’ lambanog still in PGH

Dec 29 2019

A record released by Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Thursday showed that 39 victims were still hospitalized due to lambanog or coconut wine poisoning.   From 42 victims during Christmas Day, the admitted patients decreased to 39 -- 12 of which are still in the...

Transport officials: No more Angkas pilot run extension after March 2020

by | News

Dec. 26, 19 | 5:38 pm

The Technical Working Group tasked to review the pilot program for motorcycle taxis said that no more motorcycle riders will be allowed to go on the road after March 23, 2020.

TWG chairman Antonio Gardiola Jr. told Inquirer that they no longer plan to extend the second pilot implementation which is a period of another three months.

Motorcycle taxi apps will have to wait until an official law is passed that will allow them to operate as PUVs.

Gardiola said that the first extension is already enough for them to gather the data they need.

“For us, siguro that’s enough, because we have our own monitoring na. We will come up with a conclusive study,” Gardiola told reporters.

The TWG extended the pilot run of motorcycle taxis which was originally set to expire on December 26.

Apart from Angkas, the TWG also allowed Joyride and Move It to participate in the dry run.

Congress has yet to come up with a law allowing motorcycle taxis to become part of the country’s transport system.

Latest News

Aga Muhlach reacts on not winning MMFF best actor

Aga Muhlach reacts on not winning MMFF best actor

Dec 29, 2019

Despite being the favorite choice to win the Best Actor award for his dramatic portrayal in the film Miracle in Cell No.7, Aga Muhlach lost to Allen Dizon during the MMFF Awards Night. "Okay lang," Aga said to all those who congratulated him and told him that he also...

After MMFF win, Judy Ann Santos appeals for more cinemas for Mindanao

After MMFF win, Judy Ann Santos appeals for more cinemas for Mindanao

Dec 29, 2019

After winning the majority of awards in the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night, Best Actress Judy Ann Santos hopes that more people will get to see 'Mindanao'. A story about a woman taking care of her cancer-stricken child while waiting for her...

