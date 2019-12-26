Passengers asked to get off plane because it’s too heavy to fly

Five passengers of plane bound for Derry in Northern Ireland were told to leave the plane because it is too heavy too fly.

LoganAir flight LM462 with 50 passengers, was delayed for three hours due to inclement weather on December 21.

Journalist Ben Kelly, who was on the plane, tweeted that three passengers agreed to get off and fly to Derry from Birmingham while the remaining two were picked since they were last to check-in.

“The alternative for the people who get off the flight is having to leave this airport to go to another London airport to be flown to Belfast, which is 1.5-2 hours away from Derry,” Kelly said.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles told The Independent that the a combination of low pressure and rainfall left the runway surface at Southend in a condition which imposed limitations on the aircraft performance.

Hinkles added that Loganair offered €250 compensation and shouldered the full cost of routing of passengers affected.

The aircraft eventually left the airport three hours later at 12pm and landed in Derry around 1:10 p.m.