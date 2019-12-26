Drivers urged to benefit from traffic fine cuts

Abu Dhabi police on Thursday urged drivers to take advantage of a three-month offer to pay only half the fines for traffic offences they committed before Dec 2.

In a statement carried by Al Bayan and other newspapers, police said the initiative also includes abolition of car impoundment and black points.

“All motorists who committed offences before Dec 22 are called upon to take advantage of this decision which does not include serious offences,” it said.

The statement clarified that fines would be cut 35% in case drivers pay them within 60 days adding that the reduction involves impoundment fees and payment delay.