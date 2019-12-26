BREAKING: Magnitude 4.8 rocks Capiz after Ursula’s wrath

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocked Capiz a day after suffering from Typhoon Ursula’s wrath.

“Stay safe everyone! Earthquake felt throughout the province,” the province’s disaster risk reduction and management office said on Facebook.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology or Phivolcs said that the tremor struck eight kilometers west of Dumarao, Capiz at 8:19 p.m. with a depth of one kilometer.

Intensity IV was felt in Tapaz, Capiz, Passi City, and Dingle, Iloilo; Intensity III was felt in Iloilo City, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental, and Bacolod City; and Intensity II was felt in President Roxas, Capiz.

PHIVOLCS added that they do no expect damage on structures and aftershocks.

Capiz declared a state of calamity on Thursday after Typhoon Ursula battered the province.