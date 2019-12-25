Thursday, December 26, 2019

Dec 25 19, 8:04 pm

PH, KSA to forge treaties for repatriation of jailed Pinoys next year

Dec 26 2019

An official of Department of Justice (DOJ) said that the treaties between the Philippines and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to aid Filipinos jailed in Saudi due to various crimes will be signed next year. Markk L. Perete, spokesperson and undersecretary of DOJ said that...

Malacañang Palace: Areas hit by Typhoon Ursula under control

Dec 26 2019

Malacañang Palace assurances the public that they will aid those areas hit by typhoon Urusla. Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the government would speed up its aid and rehabilitation efforts to ensure the safety of typhoon victims. “As we have...

Malacañang: Saudi Arabia to help in Bangsamoro development

Dec 26 2019

Malacañang has announced that Saudi Arabia will help in developing the newly created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The government of Saudi also vowed to continue its peace initiatives in Mindanao. Malacañang said that the country has asked...

Happy Holidays from West Zone & Shankar Trading Company

by

Dec. 25, 19 | 8:04 pm

Each year, the holiday season in UAE brings a festive, joyous mood for Filipinos and shoppers across the country. It is a full swing season that everyone is so busy stock up on the food for parties, guest and gifts. It’s a time to celebrate with loved ones – and also a time to shop.

This Festive celebration West Zone offers a special WOW Deals until December 31 as you can feel the presence of holidays with WOW prices, ambiance and people. Greetings everywhere, a lot of food choices for traditions, decorations for the parties and more.

West Zone and Shankar Trading Company wish the Filipino and UAE community a Happy Holidays in the spirit of unity and tolerance. This season is an opportunity to say thank you to all valued customers in continuing support throughout the year.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

