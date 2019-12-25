Girl almost die after being choked while having rice with chicken

An official of Department of Justice (DOJ) said that the treaties between the Philippines and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to aid Filipinos jailed in Saudi due to various crimes will be signed next year. Markk L. Perete, spokesperson and undersecretary of DOJ said that...
Malacañang Palace: Areas hit by Typhoon Ursula under control
Malacañang Palace assurances the public that they will aid those areas hit by typhoon Urusla. Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the government would speed up its aid and rehabilitation efforts to ensure the safety of typhoon victims. “As we have...
Malacañang: Saudi Arabia to help in Bangsamoro development
Malacañang has announced that Saudi Arabia will help in developing the newly created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The government of Saudi also vowed to continue its peace initiatives in Mindanao. Malacañang said that the country has asked...
After 172 years: Skywatchers in UAE witness the much-awaited annular solar eclipse
Residents from UAE were fascinated upon the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of the solar eclipse this Thursday, December 26. According to Space.com, the annular solar eclipse is a phenomenon where ‘the moon does not completely cover the sun as it transits across the...
A young girl was rushed to the hospital after choking from a chicken bone while having dinner in Ras Al Khaimah.
She was saved after her family rushed her to the hopital.
Gastroenterologists at Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah, attended to the patient.
He was in the emergency room and saw that the girl has serious respiratory problems.
“The young woman, in her 20s, was having her favorite Maqluba, a traditional meal of rice and chicken, with her family when she suddenly stopped eating, coughed loudly non-stop and went blue,” her doctor said.
“The family rushed her to a hospital, where it was found that she had swallowed a 3cm chicken bone,” the medical official added.
The doctors said that the young woman was seriously choked and could not breathe in a normal way.
She was brought to another hospital so that more specialists could handle her case.
The girl was brought to Obaidullah hospital, and she was put into the radiology section.
“The x-ray images taken showed the exact place and size of the chicken bone, which was successfully taken out,” her doctor said.
The young woman said she did not notice the chicken bone while eating rice.
“Thankfully, the bone was safely removed without further complications, advising the public to chew food well before swallowing it,” she said.
“Also make sure that the food you are eating, mainly rice, is free from such bones that make seriously block your respiratory paths.” the woman added
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
