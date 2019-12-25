Girl almost die after being choked while having rice with chicken

A young girl was rushed to the hospital after choking from a chicken bone while having dinner in Ras Al Khaimah.

She was saved after her family rushed her to the hopital.

Gastroenterologists at Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah, attended to the patient.

He was in the emergency room and saw that the girl has serious respiratory problems.

“The young woman, in her 20s, was having her favorite Maqluba, a traditional meal of rice and chicken, with her family when she suddenly stopped eating, coughed loudly non-stop and went blue,” her doctor said.

“The family rushed her to a hospital, where it was found that she had swallowed a 3cm chicken bone,” the medical official added.

The doctors said that the young woman was seriously choked and could not breathe in a normal way.

She was brought to another hospital so that more specialists could handle her case.

The girl was brought to Obaidullah hospital, and she was put into the radiology section.

“The x-ray images taken showed the exact place and size of the chicken bone, which was successfully taken out,” her doctor said.

The young woman said she did not notice the chicken bone while eating rice.

“Thankfully, the bone was safely removed without further complications, advising the public to chew food well before swallowing it,” she said.

“Also make sure that the food you are eating, mainly rice, is free from such bones that make seriously block your respiratory paths.” the woman added