Pacquiao pushes for revival of Panatang Makabayan in schools

Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is pushing for the revival of the daily recitation of “Panatang Makabayan” in schools.

Pacquiao said this would remind students on the value of loving the country.

“Sana, tayong lahat maging loyal tayo sa ating bansa. Nawala na kasi yung loyalty sa ating schools,” Pacquiao told reporters.

“Lagi natin sanang balikan yun no, kasi masarap yun eh, parang na-realize mo ang patriotism sa ating bayan. Lahat tayo mag-ambag-ambag na mabago natin ang ating bansa,” he added.

The boxing champion even said he once dreamed and planned to become a United States green card holder in 2009.

“Naka-schedule na ako to have an interview sa US embassy para makakuha ng green card. Tinanong ko ano bang green card, ano bang sasabihin mo dun?” he said.

“Sasabihin mo raw doon na talikuran mo yung bansang Pilipinas tapos pinagsisihan mo na naging Filipino citizen. Sabi ko, forget about it, hindi ko gagawin yan, hindi ko pwedeng talikuran yung bansa ko,” he said.