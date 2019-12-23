OFW returns home after 6 years in Saudi jail

The influx of passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport continues unabated. This, as more and more Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) return home this Christmas season.

Amid the sea of people, OFW Evelyn Valenzuela came rushing to give her family a tight embrace–the first time she was able to so after she six years of detention in Saudi Arabia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Valenzuela was granted early release from detention.

She was also a beneficiary of the government’s repatriation program through the combined efforts of the DFA Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (OUMWA) and the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh’s Assistance to Nationals Section.

In a statement, Malacañang said it has sought assistance of the Saudi Social Welfare Agency (SSWA) in the repatriation of nearly 200 OFWs.

“Undersecretary [Sarah Lou] Arriola asked the assistance of SSWA to help less than 200 distressed Filipinos, particularly household workers, especially in fast-tracking their cases so that they can be repatriated,” the Palace said in a statement.