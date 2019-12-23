Authorities clarify ‘no toll fees’ on Abu Dhabi Salik gates

Abu Dhabi authorities clarified that only one Salik gate will not charge toll fees on Fridays, not all.

The clarification comes after reports that Salik gates will not charge for the entire week.

Abu Dhabi authorities said they will charge motorists on peak hours (7am to 9am) and (5pm to 7pm) Saturday to Thursday.

List of gates and their toll fees:

Al Barsha gate. Toll: Dh4

Al Garhoud gate. Toll: Dh4

Al Mamzar South. Toll: Dh4.

Al Mamzar North. Toll: Dh4.

Airport Tunnel gate. Toll: Dh4

Al Maktoum Bridge gate. Toll: Dh4.