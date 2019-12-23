6°C lowest temperature recorded today in UAE

Cooler temperatures prevail over the UAE today, a day after winter officially started.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the lowest temperature was 6°C recorded in Raknah at 6:45 a.m.

Other areas with low temperatures recorded were in Jais Mountain (6.6C), Damtha (7.3C), Hamim (8.8C), and Mebreh Mountain (8.9C).

Expect the drop in temperature with the lowest at 6°C and highest at 28°C until Wednesday, NCM said in its five-day weather bulletin.