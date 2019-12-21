Pastor Apollo Quiboloy sued for human trafficking

A woman died while 118 others were hospitalized due to suspected poisoning in Arakan town in Cotabato. Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco told Inquirer the 53-year-old woman died due to dehydration after refusing to be admitted to the hospital. Catamco explained the...
PAGASA issues Signal No.1 as Ursula nears Samar
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 in Visayas and Mindanao are due to onslaught of Tropical Storm Ursula. Tropical Storm Ursula was spotted 790 kilometers east northeast...
Vico Sotto to ‘fine’ those asking about his love life Php500
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto is imposing a stricter rule when it comes to people asking about his love life. The joke from the Pasig City mayor came after he officiated his first wedding mass as the city mayor. "Congratulations and best wishes to the 50 couples who...
Woman dies as ambulance arrives six hours late
A woman died after she was forced to wait for six hours for an ambulance to arrive. The woman, identified as Donna Gilby, slipped and suffered a sprained foot while getting out of her car last Dec. 15 in Wales, United Kingdom. She waited lying on a freezing pave Media...
Evangelist and pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four other individuals were ordered by the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office to answer a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman for alleged human trafficking.
The order came on Friday after a complaint was filed by Blenda Sanchez Portugal against the church leader and four others.
The woman said that she was introduced to Quiboloy by her father and a member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church when she only 10 year’s old.
Portugal then recalled that she and her sister’s ordeal with the church started when they were 12.
“My sister and I did not fully comprehend their implications and meanings that father’s will for Quiboloy is to let myself to be exploited both in forms of sexual and forced labor,” Portugal said in her complaint.
In a Rappler report, a woman named Ingrid Canada and several other members of the church told Portugal and her sister to just follow Quiboloy because he is the ‘Almighty Father’.
Davao City Prosecutor Shahruddin Roberto Sencio Jr ordered Quiboloy, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Pauline Canada, Ingrid Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes to give their comment within 10 days.
The lawyer of Quiboloy, Israelito Torreon told TV5 that the charges were baseless.
He also said that Portugal left the church in 2016 after she was subjected to disciplinary actions.
“Please wait for our defense because we will show that this is part of – grand conspiracy to pin down Quiboloy. We will show you that this is not true,” the lawyer said.
Jobs
- F&B Industry Vacancies
Dec 18, 2019
- Hospitality Vacancies
Dec 18, 2019
- HR Assistant
Dec 18, 2019
- Salesman
Dec 18, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved