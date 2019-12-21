Pastor Apollo Quiboloy sued for human trafficking

Evangelist and pastor Apollo Quiboloy and four other individuals were ordered by the Davao City Prosecutor’s Office to answer a complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman for alleged human trafficking.

The order came on Friday after a complaint was filed by Blenda Sanchez Portugal against the church leader and four others.

The woman said that she was introduced to Quiboloy by her father and a member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church when she only 10 year’s old.

Portugal then recalled that she and her sister’s ordeal with the church started when they were 12.

“My sister and I did not fully comprehend their implications and meanings that father’s will for Quiboloy is to let myself to be exploited both in forms of sexual and forced labor,” Portugal said in her complaint.

In a Rappler report, a woman named Ingrid Canada and several other members of the church told Portugal and her sister to just follow Quiboloy because he is the ‘Almighty Father’.

Davao City Prosecutor Shahruddin Roberto Sencio Jr ordered Quiboloy, Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Pauline Canada, Ingrid Ca­nada, and Sylvia Cemañes to give their comment within 10 days.

The lawyer of Quiboloy, Israelito Torreon told TV5 that the charges were baseless.

He also said that Portugal left the church in 2016 after she was subjected to disciplinary actions.

“Please wait for our defense because we will show that this is part of – grand conspiracy to pin down Quiboloy. We will show you that this is not true,” the lawyer said.