House body OKs P5 billion budget for OFW department

The House committee working on the national budget for 2020 has approved to allot P5 billion for the proposed department dedicated to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the House of Representatives has announced.

The proposed Department of Filipino Overseas Act has not yet been approved in both chambers and yet the House Committee on Appropriations has agreed to provide a budget for the operation of the supposed department.

The consolidated House bill wants to re-align the budget of the agencies, entities, divisions, sections or bodies subsumed or transferred to the OFW department for its initial operation. If the budget is not enough, the government shall increase the amount to be given.

Under the proposed department, Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA) has been designated as the core institution, while the following departments shall be transferred: Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA) of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA); the Commission on Filipi­nos Overseas (CFO); All Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) un­der DOLE; the International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB) under DOLE; and the Social Welfare Attachés Office (SWATO) under DSWD, now oper­ating as the International Social Services Office (ISSO). The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) shall function as an attached agency.

Batangas Rep. Mario Vittorio Mariño, who sponsored and defended the substitute bill in his capacity as Chairman of the House Committee on Government Reorganization estimated the additional fund for the OFW department at P5 billion.

“The sob stories are sufficient evidence and justification for an urgent institutional intervention from the government to address the concerns of our overseas Filipino workers, particularly OFWs in distress,” Mariño said.

The consolidated OFW Department bill will try to iron out issues such as organizational structure, separation and retirement benefits for the personnel or affected agencies, and earmarking the proceeds from the documentary stamps accruing from the unavailed exemptions on dollar remittances of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to augment the funding requirement of the Department of Filipinos Overseas and Foreign Employment.