House body OKs P5 billion budget for OFW department

A woman died while 118 others were hospitalized due to suspected poisoning in Arakan town in Cotabato. Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco told Inquirer the 53-year-old woman died due to dehydration after refusing to be admitted to the hospital. Catamco explained the...
PAGASA issues Signal No.1 as Ursula nears Samar
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1 in Visayas and Mindanao are due to onslaught of Tropical Storm Ursula. Tropical Storm Ursula was spotted 790 kilometers east northeast...
Vico Sotto to ‘fine’ those asking about his love life Php500
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto is imposing a stricter rule when it comes to people asking about his love life. The joke from the Pasig City mayor came after he officiated his first wedding mass as the city mayor. "Congratulations and best wishes to the 50 couples who...
Woman dies as ambulance arrives six hours late
A woman died after she was forced to wait for six hours for an ambulance to arrive. The woman, identified as Donna Gilby, slipped and suffered a sprained foot while getting out of her car last Dec. 15 in Wales, United Kingdom. She waited lying on a freezing pave Media...
The House committee working on the national budget for 2020 has approved to allot P5 billion for the proposed department dedicated to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the House of Representatives has announced.
The proposed Department of Filipino Overseas Act has not yet been approved in both chambers and yet the House Committee on Appropriations has agreed to provide a budget for the operation of the supposed department.
The consolidated House bill wants to re-align the budget of the agencies, entities, divisions, sections or bodies subsumed or transferred to the OFW department for its initial operation. If the budget is not enough, the government shall increase the amount to be given.
Under the proposed department, Philippine Overseas Employment Agency (POEA) has been designated as the core institution, while the following departments shall be transferred: Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA) of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA); the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO); All Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLO) under DOLE; the International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB) under DOLE; and the Social Welfare Attachés Office (SWATO) under DSWD, now operating as the International Social Services Office (ISSO). The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) shall function as an attached agency.
Batangas Rep. Mario Vittorio Mariño, who sponsored and defended the substitute bill in his capacity as Chairman of the House Committee on Government Reorganization estimated the additional fund for the OFW department at P5 billion.
“The sob stories are sufficient evidence and justification for an urgent institutional intervention from the government to address the concerns of our overseas Filipino workers, particularly OFWs in distress,” Mariño said.
The consolidated OFW Department bill will try to iron out issues such as organizational structure, separation and retirement benefits for the personnel or affected agencies, and earmarking the proceeds from the documentary stamps accruing from the unavailed exemptions on dollar remittances of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to augment the funding requirement of the Department of Filipinos Overseas and Foreign Employment.
Jobs
- F&B Industry Vacancies
Dec 18, 2019
- Hospitality Vacancies
Dec 18, 2019
- HR Assistant
Dec 18, 2019
- Salesman
Dec 18, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved