Dec 21 19, 9:39 am

BPI to customers: Don’t give your OTP to anyone

by | News

Dec. 21, 19 | 9:39 am

Bank of the Philippines Islands has advised its customers that some criminals are trying to impersonate BPI personnel to convince customers to revealing sensitive information.
“Cybercriminals are becoming more aggressive and sophisticated in their efforts to compromise customer accounts,” the BPI said in its letter to its customers.
The advisory came few days after its rival, Banco de Oro, experienced 21-hour outage in all its online and mobile transactions in what appeared to be a major glitch in their network system.
BPI warned these modus that cyber thieves are now trying to do to get access to customers’ bank accounts:
  1. Calling customers for their One-Time PIN (OTP);
  2. Asking customers to update their account information via email or through websites;
  3. Contact customers to verify their log-in details such as email addresses, usernames, passwords, and security questions.
“If you receive such requests, do not respond and do not provide any information. Block communications from these individuals and report the incident to (02)889-10000 or to [email protected],” the BPI said.
Once criminals gain access to someone else’s bank or credit card accounts, they can already withdraw your money through bank transfers.
According to cyber security expert Kaspersky, other ways thieves are now accessing bank and credit card records:
  1. Using fake website using Trojan viruses. Computers of victims are attacked and a dialogue window or image is displayed that mimics the appearance of the bank’s website. The use would then be asked for their username and password
  2. Phishing emails. Thieves email, pretending to be from the bank, and asking for username and password. Sometimes, clients are told that their account will be suspended if they didn’t enter their personal data
  3. Keylogger Trojans. Computer programs monitoring activity on the client’s computer and waits for it to connect to an actual banking website. As soon as the user access a banking website, the Trojan virus will start to capture the keystrokes that the user types on their keyboard.

