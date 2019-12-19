PH to experience longest night on Sunday

A group of Aetas from Tarlac has come down from their communities to hold a gift-giving event in Baseco, Manila. This is the group's first-ever, gift-giving mission done in cooperation with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Airforce (PAF)....
Has Ricci Rivero taken on some indecent proposals?
The UP Fighting Maroons athlete Ricci Rivero has admitted some fresh revelations upon receiving indecent proposals. He clarified that he never got to a point where he’s been involved in a relationship with a gay just to finance his luxuries. “May mga nagsabi na rin sa...
Bong Revilla returns to TV with ‘Agimat ng Agila’
Senator Bong Revilla will be officially making a television comeback next year, GMA has confirmed. Revilla will be playing the role of a forest ranger in the upcoming TV series, "Agimat ng Agila." The show is teased to be part of the Kapuso network's 2020 line up....
335 Chinese POGO workers arrested for investment scam, cybercrimes
Some 335 illegal Chinese workers were arrested by authorities in Quezon City for alleged involvement in investment scam and other online crimes. Authorities said Beijing has cancelled their passports which made them illegal workers in a Philippine offshore gaming...
Filipinos will experience the Philippines’ longest night on December 22.
This phenomenon is called winter solstice which is happening in the Northern Hemisphere where the Philippines is a part of.
The solstice is expected to take place at 12:19 in the afternoon.
Winter solstice happens when the sun gives off less sunlight which marks the winter season in other countries.
“Earth has now completed another annual circuit around the sun,” PAGASA said in a statement.
The Philippines has no winter season and only has wet and dry season because of its location on the equator.
“Philippine nights will be longer than the daytime,” PAGASA said in a Facebook post.
