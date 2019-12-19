PH to experience longest night on Sunday

Filipinos will experience the Philippines’ longest night on December 22.

This phenomenon is called winter solstice which is happening in the Northern Hemisphere where the Philippines is a part of.

The solstice is expected to take place at 12:19 in the afternoon.

Winter solstice happens when the sun gives off less sunlight which marks the winter season in other countries.

“Earth has now completed another annual circuit around the sun,” PAGASA said in a statement.

The Philippines has no winter season and only has wet and dry season because of its location on the equator.

“Philippine nights will be longer than the daytime,” PAGASA said in a Facebook post.