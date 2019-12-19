Parmigiani Fleurier launches world’s first Hijri calendar watch in Dubai

Photo credit: Parmigiani Fleurier

The iconic Swiss luxury watchmaker, Parmigiani Fleurier has introduced the first Hijri calendar wristwatch in Dubai.

The wristwatch was presented to the audience at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Dubai International Financial Centre on Dec 17.

According to the CEO of Parmigiani Fleurier Davide Traxler said, “the watch’s calendar was based on its earlier creations of a table clock that featured the Islamic Lunar Calendar back in 2011.”

“We specialize in achieving the impossible and our master craftsmen and fine watch designers have outdone themselves by being able to appropriately re-engineer, re-imagine and reinterpret the intricate movements that powered the very first table clock that featured the Islamic Lunar Calendar into the innovative wristwatch that we see here today,” he added.

The calendar was based on the cycles of the moon in the Arab world.

The Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar consisted of twelve months of 29 or 30 days – depending on the moon phase.

It was used to pinpoint the days for Islamic holidays.

Parmigiani Fleurier was a Swiss brand of luxury watchmakers founded in 1996 in Fleurier, Switzerland, by Michel Parmigiani.