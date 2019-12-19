Parmigiani Fleurier launches world’s first Hijri calendar watch in Dubai

A group of Aetas from Tarlac has come down from their communities to hold a gift-giving event in Baseco, Manila. This is the group's first-ever, gift-giving mission done in cooperation with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Airforce (PAF)....
Has Ricci Rivero taken on some indecent proposals?
The UP Fighting Maroons athlete Ricci Rivero has admitted some fresh revelations upon receiving indecent proposals. He clarified that he never got to a point where he’s been involved in a relationship with a gay just to finance his luxuries. “May mga nagsabi na rin sa...
Bong Revilla returns to TV with ‘Agimat ng Agila’
Senator Bong Revilla will be officially making a television comeback next year, GMA has confirmed. Revilla will be playing the role of a forest ranger in the upcoming TV series, "Agimat ng Agila." The show is teased to be part of the Kapuso network's 2020 line up....
335 Chinese POGO workers arrested for investment scam, cybercrimes
Some 335 illegal Chinese workers were arrested by authorities in Quezon City for alleged involvement in investment scam and other online crimes. Authorities said Beijing has cancelled their passports which made them illegal workers in a Philippine offshore gaming...
The iconic Swiss luxury watchmaker, Parmigiani Fleurier has introduced the first Hijri calendar wristwatch in Dubai.
The wristwatch was presented to the audience at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Dubai International Financial Centre on Dec 17.
According to the CEO of Parmigiani Fleurier Davide Traxler said, “the watch’s calendar was based on its earlier creations of a table clock that featured the Islamic Lunar Calendar back in 2011.”
“We specialize in achieving the impossible and our master craftsmen and fine watch designers have outdone themselves by being able to appropriately re-engineer, re-imagine and reinterpret the intricate movements that powered the very first table clock that featured the Islamic Lunar Calendar into the innovative wristwatch that we see here today,” he added.
The calendar was based on the cycles of the moon in the Arab world.
The Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar consisted of twelve months of 29 or 30 days – depending on the moon phase.
It was used to pinpoint the days for Islamic holidays.
Parmigiani Fleurier was a Swiss brand of luxury watchmakers founded in 1996 in Fleurier, Switzerland, by Michel Parmigiani.
