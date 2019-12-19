Friday, December 20, 2019

Dec 19 19, 5:29 pm

Hong Kong calls off New Year Countdown over concerns about protest

by | News

Dec. 19, 19 | 5:29 pm

For the first time in its 10-year history, the New Year’s Eve fireworks display over Victoria Harbor has been called off due to concerns about violent protests which has been going on since June this year.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board announced the traditional new year countdown in Hong Kong has been canceled.

Authorities deemed it too risky to hold the event due to the security threat posed by anti-government protests.

“Public safety is our top priority as the fireworks can attract huge crowds gathering around the harbor,” Hong Kong Tourism Board chairman Pang Yiu-kai said.

The Tourism Board announced that the show is set to be replaced by pyrotechnics released from city rooftops on a much smaller scale.

Dane Cheng Ting-yat, Hong Kong Tourism Board executive director, said that an enhanced version of the Symphony of Lights – the daily visual show beamed from both sides of Victoria Harbour – will be held instead on New Year’s Eve.

He also noted that the countdown can be watched on smartphones via live streaming.

The six-month-long anti-government protests which were sparked by the controversial extradition bill has posed serious concerns to Hong Kong’s tourism industry.

South China Morning Post reported the tourist numbers dropped 56 per cent year on year to 2.65 million in November.

The riots also led to the cancellation of major events such as the Clockenflap music festival, the Hong Kong Tennis Open and the Wine & Dine Festival.

