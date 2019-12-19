Behind bars: graduating student jailed for alleged rape

Photo credit: Pxfuel

This 22-year-old man will soon attend his graduation rites.

However, his supposed milestone has now reflected a bleak future.

A graduating student from Cagayan de Oro City was imprisoned on December 18 after allegedly raping a minor.

The suspect, whose name was not revealed, claimed that the victim agreed to go to bed with him.

However, the victim refused and told her mother about the incident.

The suspect asked for an apology to the victim’s family.