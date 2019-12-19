Baby left in trash saved by garbage collector

A newborn baby was rescued yesterday after being left behind in a dumpster in Kalamata City, Greece.

The baby was saved after the garbage collector came in late that day.

“The baby was fortunate in its misfortune…there was a delay in the day’s collection,” Kalamata Mayor Thanassis Vassilopoulos told Alpha TV.

“The garbage trucks do not just load waste, they compress it,” the mayor added.

The baby was left in a garbage chute in the middle of the city.

A woman found the kid and brought the baby to the hospital. The baby is expected to recover soon