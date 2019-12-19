Andanar believes ABS-CBN can survive without a franchise

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said television giant ABS-CBN will survive even if the company’s franchise won’t be renewed.

Andanar said the Kapamilya network has a number of avenues where they can distribute their content.

“We are forgetting that ABS-CBN is not in the business of TV alone. They are in the business of content production,” Andanar said at a media briefing.

“Meron silang contents online, meron silang magazine, meron silang iba pang mga investment movies. I’m sure ABS-CBN can find a way how to distribute their content if they lose their franchise,” Andanar added.

Andanar however clarified that the franchise clearly depends on Congress.

President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened he will not sign the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise.

“If you are expecting na ma-renew ‘yan, I am sorry. I will see to it that you are out,” Duterte said.