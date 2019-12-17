Ex-Pres Aquino out of hospital after 9 days

Former President Noynoy Aquino has been discharged from the hospital after going through a comprehensive check up at the Makati Medical Center.

Former spokesperson Abi Valte said that Aquino was out of the hospital after staying there more more nine days.

“Happy to report that Former President Noynoy Aquino has been discharged from the hospital today,” Valte said in a text message to reporters.

“He thanks everyone who sent prayers and well-wishes,” Valte added.

The former spokesperson, however, did not disclose other details on Aquino’s reason for hospitalization.

‘In same good condition’, Noynoy Aquino moved from ICU to regular room.

I will defer to the former president on the details,” she added.

Aquino reportedly went to the hospital on December 9 but Valte was quick to deny that the President had heart attack.

Valte added that Aquino was confined to the hospital’s intensive care unit but only for courtesy.