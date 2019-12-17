Enjoy up to 80% discounts with CBBC’s The Year End Christmas Sale

Filipino shoppers who are now in the Christmas rush mood can take advantage of CBBC’s The Year End Christmas Sale, a six-day mega sale that kickstarts on December 18 and runs until December 23 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Sheikh Maktoum Hall.

With discounts up to 80% on all the participating 300 international brands, Christmas shopping cannot get any more exciting.

Doors open at 10:00 am and will close at 10:00 pm, giving people the entire day to shop and celebrate the Christmas spirit.

Brands like Geox, Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, Pablosky, Splash, Raymond Weil, Thierry Mugler, Max Factor, Divage, Starstruck, Superdry, Aigner, Still 19,Desigual and many more, CBBC is giving people unparallel freedom for brands.

With a huge variety of fashion products such as sunglasses, perfumes, accessories, apparel, jewelry, cosmetics, bags. These products will entertain men and women as well as kids.

Start you Christmas shopping with CBBC!