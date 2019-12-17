Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Duterte hosts thanksgiving party for LGBT members

Dec 18 2019

President Rodrigo Duterte has hosted a thanksgiving party for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in Malacañang on Tuesday. Malacañang released photos of Duterte interacting with members of the LGBT community and even administered...

MOID announces brief closure of Emirates Road

Dec 18 2019

UAE ‘s Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MOID) declared a temporary closure of Emirates Road starting today, Wednesday, December 18. Two areas of Emirates road in Sharjah affected by the closure are the following areas: road towards Ras Al Khaimah, close to the...

Emirates to offer Christmas treats to passengers this yuletide season

Dec 18 2019

The festive spirit is in full swing as Emirates gives yuletide treats to customers on select flights until December 31. The airline will not only serve 500,000 Christmas meals, it also provides passengers with nostalgic films and holiday treats across all cabin...

Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang

Dec 18 2019

President Rodrigo Duterte today met and honored Filipino athletes who won in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in an event held in Malacañang. Duterte also conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu award to the 600 Filipino athletes who emerged victorious and helped...

Enjoy up to 80% discounts with CBBC’s The Year End Christmas Sale

by | News

Dec. 17, 19 | 4:33 pm

Filipino shoppers who are now in the Christmas rush mood can take advantage of CBBC’s The Year End Christmas Sale, a six-day mega sale that kickstarts on December 18 and runs until December 23 at the Dubai World Trade Center, Sheikh Maktoum Hall.

With discounts up to 80% on all the participating 300 international brands, Christmas shopping cannot get any more exciting.

Doors open at 10:00 am and will close at 10:00 pm, giving people the entire day to shop and celebrate the Christmas spirit.

Brands like Geox, Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger, Pablosky, Splash, Raymond Weil, Thierry Mugler, Max Factor, Divage, Starstruck, Superdry, Aigner, Still 19,Desigual and many more, CBBC is giving people unparallel freedom for brands.

With a huge variety of fashion products such as sunglasses, perfumes, accessories, apparel, jewelry, cosmetics, bags. These products will entertain men and women as well as kids.

Start you Christmas shopping with CBBC!

What most flight attendants really think onboard

What most flight attendants really think onboard

Dec 18, 2019

Flight attendants always get their work misunderstood by many. It may seem like one of the coolest jobs in the world because they get to travel around the world while looking their sharpest. At some level, it is a cool and wonderful job. But while they greet us with...

Newly-lunched Oyo Hotels & Homes opens in Dubai with exciting deals!

Newly-lunched Oyo Hotels & Homes opens in Dubai with exciting deals!

Dec 18, 2019

What’s better than an affordable hotel stay? A FREE hotel stay, of course! The world’s largest and fastest-growing hospitality chain OYO recently opened in the UAE, and to further show its commitment to this growing market, it is currently offering some of the best...

