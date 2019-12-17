Emirates Post: We have not launched Samsung s10 contest

President Rodrigo Duterte has hosted a thanksgiving party for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in Malacañang on Tuesday. Malacañang released photos of Duterte interacting with members of the LGBT community and even administered...
MOID announces brief closure of Emirates Road
UAE ‘s Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MOID) declared a temporary closure of Emirates Road starting today, Wednesday, December 18. Two areas of Emirates road in Sharjah affected by the closure are the following areas: road towards Ras Al Khaimah, close to the...
Emirates to offer Christmas treats to passengers this yuletide season
The festive spirit is in full swing as Emirates gives yuletide treats to customers on select flights until December 31. The airline will not only serve 500,000 Christmas meals, it also provides passengers with nostalgic films and holiday treats across all cabin...
Duterte honors Filipino SEA Games medalists in Malacañang
President Rodrigo Duterte today met and honored Filipino athletes who won in the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in an event held in Malacañang. Duterte also conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu award to the 600 Filipino athletes who emerged victorious and helped...
Emirates Post has warned online users against what it described as a fake announcement that it has launched a contest for a Samsung S10 prize.
The Company said the announcement was published in its name online by an anonymous party and that it has nothing to do with it.
It said: ”This is a deceptive campaign in the name of Emirates Post asking users to take part in the contest to win a Samsung S10… we advise all readers not to respond to this announcement to protect their personal data.”
Emirates Post said it has no knowledge of such a contest and that it has reported the issue to the police to track down those who are behind the scam.
Jobs
- Pharmacist
Nov 27, 2019
- Senior Sales Manager
Nov 27, 2019
- Admin Vacancies
Nov 27, 2019
- Marketing Executives
Nov 27, 2019
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved