Emirates Post: We have not launched Samsung s10 contest

Emirates Post has warned online users against what it described as a fake announcement that it has launched a contest for a Samsung S10 prize.

The Company said the announcement was published in its name online by an anonymous party and that it has nothing to do with it.

It said: ”This is a deceptive campaign in the name of Emirates Post asking users to take part in the contest to win a Samsung S10… we advise all readers not to respond to this announcement to protect their personal data.”

Emirates Post said it has no knowledge of such a contest and that it has reported the issue to the police to track down those who are behind the scam.