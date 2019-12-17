Around 24,000 travelers flock at seaports for Christmas season

Photo credit: Philippine Information Agency website

Approximately 24,000 passengers have gathered across various seaports in the Philippines heading back to their hometowns for the upcoming Christmas celebration next Wednesday.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), a total of 24,331 were reported to be in various seaports from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17.

Most travelers were from Southern Tagalog with 7,191 passengers; while Western Visayas has 4,517 outbound passengers.

Here is the updated breakdown in the number of passengers for today:

Meanwhile, the total number of passengers for today decreased compared to some 45,849 passengers monitored yesterday from 6:01 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The agency advised travelers to stay alert and to abide by the safety precautions at terminals and vessels to avoid complications.