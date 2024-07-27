Hidilyn Diaz sends support to Filipino athletes in Paris Olympics

First Filipino Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz expressed her support to Filipino athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a social media post, the weightlifting champion posted photos of the 22 Philippine delegates as she hoped for their victories.

“Sa mga atletang Pilipino, nasa inyo ang aking suporta at panalangin. Hangad ko ang inyong tagumpay. Para sa Diyos at Bayan!” Diaz said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo OLY (@hidilyndiaz)

Diaz made history after bringing the first-ever Olympic gold medal to the Philippines during the 2021 Olympic Games held in Tokyo. This is after she won in the women’s 55-kilogram weightlifting category.

This year, Filipino weightlifter Elreen Ando will compete in the women’s division.

The 2024 edition of the Olympic Games officially started on Friday, July 26, with its opening ceremony.