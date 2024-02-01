Only Limited Tickets Remaining for Closing Day at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

There are only a matter of days until the start of this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and with excitement continuing to build ahead of the WTA 500 event, both Category 1 and Courtside tickets for the finals are now sold out.

The second instalment of the all-female competition begins this coming Saturday at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City featuring a stellar line-up of players, including the world top 10-ranked Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari, along with Grand Slam-winners Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, both wildcard entrants.

While Category 1 and Courtside tickets for the final day’s play on Sunday February 11 are now sold out, Category 2 seats are still available for those fans wishing to attend and witness both the singles and doubles champions being crowned.

With some of the world’s best players competing for glory, the on-court action will undoubtedly take centre stage throughout the tournament, particularly with many intriguing sub-plots such as fan favourite Jabeur partnering four-time Grand Slam-winner Osaka in the doubles competition for the first time.

Away from the tennis, however, there is plenty going on for fans to enjoy over the course of the nine days, with a wealth of entertainment options and themed days throughout.

Kids Day, which takes place on Sunday February 4, will provide an opportunity for youngsters to take part in drills taught by professional coaches, overseen by Tennis 360, with spot prizes up for grabs and special guest appearances from players competing in the tournament.

Tuesday February 6 is Ladies Day at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, with the chance to win an on-court coin toss opportunity for the spectator crowned best dressed, along with spot hospitality upgrades and special prize giveaways.

On Friday February 9, meanwhile, it’s Teachers Day, with a 50 percent discount on tickets at the Box Office subject to the production of a current Teachers ID, and discounts available on official Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open merchandise. There will also be spot hospitality upgrades for a very lucky few.

Other off-court activities to enjoy during the tournament include a special F&B area hosted by Miami Vibes and live musical performances provided by hugely talented acts such as Melissa Jeffery, Daniel Batchelor, Milan on Sax, DJ Akmaral, International Playboys, Gorgeous George and Ark Angelz.

To purchase tickets for the tournament, visit www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com/tickets/