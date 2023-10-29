SportsNewsUAE News

Ice hockey player Adam Johnson dies after neck injury during game

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 11 hours ago

Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson, a forward, has passed away following a severe neck injury during a Challenge Cup match. The 29-year-old American faced a devastating accident while playing against the Sheffield Steelers, leading to the game’s suspension for emergency medical attention.

The Nottingham Panthers expressed deep sadness at Johnson’s loss, calling it a “freak accident.” They remembered him not just as an outstanding ice hockey player but also as a beloved teammate and a promising individual.

The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) postponed all Sunday matches across the UK in response to this tragic event.

Fellow players and officials created a circle around Johnson after the incident, and he was taken to the hospital. Fans at the game were asked to leave the venue.

Adam Johnson had NHL experience and played in Europe before joining the Nottingham Panthers.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 11 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Snapinsta.app 360092294 244648348428397 3157864863722511608 n 1080

Taylor Swift reaches billionaire status with record-breaking year

11 hours ago
iStock 1044776064 1 1

Three Filipinos rescued from being hired as “love scammers” in Myanmar

11 hours ago
Untitled design 3

Filipina pays ₱30k for fake marriage license to visit ‘husband’ in Oman, busted at NAIA

14 hours ago
TFT News busan

The Classics Dragonboat Team makes a splash at the 11th Korea Open Busan International Dragonboat Festival

14 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button