Ice hockey player Adam Johnson dies after neck injury during game

Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson, a forward, has passed away following a severe neck injury during a Challenge Cup match. The 29-year-old American faced a devastating accident while playing against the Sheffield Steelers, leading to the game’s suspension for emergency medical attention.

The Nottingham Panthers expressed deep sadness at Johnson’s loss, calling it a “freak accident.” They remembered him not just as an outstanding ice hockey player but also as a beloved teammate and a promising individual.

The Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) postponed all Sunday matches across the UK in response to this tragic event.

Fellow players and officials created a circle around Johnson after the incident, and he was taken to the hospital. Fans at the game were asked to leave the venue.

Adam Johnson had NHL experience and played in Europe before joining the Nottingham Panthers.