Underdogs triumph against Alajaba in tight 58-56 UOFWBL Season 7 Finals

The UOFWBL Season 7 Finals witness Team Underdogs win against rivals Team Alajaba 58-56 in a tight, even match for this season’s Papawis games.

The finals featured a rematch between Team Alajaba and Team Underdogs on the opposing sides of the court. The intense game was extremely tough and thrilling for both sides, with crowds cheering on to support their preferred teams.

It has not been easy for either teams to get the championship trophy as they have had 11 deadlocks until the last deadlock at 56, with under 30 seconds remaining, when Team Alajaba center hassled and rebound the ball however, throwing into a fast break did not produce the desired outcome as Jersey number 25 managed to steal that ball until four seconds remaining, he was fouled and took two free throws, which gave his team the lead again at 58-56 in the fourth quarter.

It was an unfortunate action made by Team Alajaba in the four seconds to shoot that they missed the shot that was supposed to be the easy basket but did not make it to overtime.

The final score was 58-56. Team Underdogs won the championship in the season 7 Class E division.

Meawhile, Team Home scape had a sweet goodbye when exiting the elimination round in United OFW BL Season. A first joiner team has expressed their happiness depite not going forward to quarter finals.

Their team manager said: “We did not win the competition but we won friendship, yung naman importante. From fans to players and manager, we’re happy joining UNITED OFW Basketball League.”

When season 8 starts, they have managed to win two consecutive wins against Team Kalmado and the most exciting wins against Team EK Boys which put their Team in the record of most lowest score since 2018 in the United OFW Basketball League 25-29 was the final score.

