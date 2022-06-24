Kai Sotto undrafted in 2022 NBA draft

Filipino basketball player Kai Sotto was not able to secure a slot in the 2022 NBA Rookie Draft held Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

No NBA teams picked the 7-foot-3 player as Commissioner Adam Silver announced the 58 selected players.

Sotto was hopping to be the first Filipino homegrown talent to enter the NBA.

“I can’t really explain the feeling but it’s not a good feeling. I really worked hard and did my best to get here,” Sotto said in an interview.

“But it’s what happened. God has better plans for me and I won’t stop,” he added.

Sotto’s agent previously said that he is not inclined to do NBA summer leagues despite invitations and he would rather go back to the Philippines and play for Gilas Pilipinas.

The 20 year-old basketball star clarified the statement.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and kind words tonight, I won’t stop pursiung the dream of being in the NBA…..this is not the end. I also want to clarify that no decision has been made about me not playing in the summer league. My agent misspoke,” he said in a tweet.