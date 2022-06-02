SportsNews

Filipina Chloe Isleta wins gold in swimming in SEA games, ends 29-year ‘drought’

Photo from Lani Velasco of PH Swimming Inc

The 29-year-old gold medal ‘drought’ for Filipina swimmers is finally over after Chloe Isleta won the medal in swimming in Southeast Asian Games( SEA) games.

Chloe Isleta topped the women’s 200-meter backstroke event

of the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a time of 2 minutes and 18.60 seconds, Monday at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Isleta is the first Filipina swimmer to win a SEA Games gold since swimming legend Akiko Thompson showed exemplary performance in the 1993 Singapore Games.

