LOOK: Filipino civil engineers hold Sportsfest 2022 in Abu Dhabi

The Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – UAE (PICE – UAE) Chapter successfully held their day-long Sportsfest 2022 at the Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi last April 24.

The event was attended by over 140 participants, coming from different emirates of the UAE.

The Red Bulls team was hailed as the overall champion, garnering a total score of 132 points, followed by the Blue Dragons team with 116 Points. The White Eagles and Green Pythons finished 2nd and 3rd runners up respectively.

Engr. Eric O. Biscocho, Chairman of PICE-UAE’s COMMITEE of publication and information, said that this is their group’s way to promote sportsmanship and camaraderie amongst members, while promoting good health and an active lifestyle outside of their responsibilities at work.

“We believe that holding a sports event like this once in a year is very important because it is one way we meet other civil engineers in different emirates, display talents and skills in sports, strengthen our camaraderie and promote unity as a group of Filipino Civil Engineers working and living here in UAE. This event showcases the Filipino Civil Engineers’ values of sportsmanship, fairness, teambuilding, equality, discipline, inclusion, perseverance and respect,” said Engr. Biscocho.

He added: “The PICE UAE’s SportsFest 2022 also showcase the Filipino characteristic of reaching out to help and support one another whenever someone needs assistance. The endurance, teamwork, and tenacity of each individual working as groups helped them to reach their goal to compete and be on top.”

Here are the photos during the day-long league:

Parade

The Teams

Race, Table Tennis, Chess, Tug-of-War, and Darts

Basketball and Cheers

Volleyball