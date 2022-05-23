SportsNews

SEA Games: Philippines stands 4th in overall medal tally with 50 gold medals

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Photo: PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) Facebook

The Philippines has been placed 4th in the overall medal tally in the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) Games.

After claiming the overall championship in 2019, Filipino athletes finished the 31-st Southeast Asian Games with one of their most productive performances.

The Philippines dropped to fourth place in the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, with 52 gold medals, 70 silver medals and 104 bronze medals.

Host Vietnam claimed the crown with a 197-115-110 medal count which was followed by Thailand (85-97-127) and Indonesia at 63-85-72.

Eumir Felix Marcial, Rogen Ladon and Ian Clark Bautista lead the Philippines’ charge in boxing as the country got four more gold medals on Sunday to end up with more than 200 overall medals in the Games.

The non-Olympic events of billiards, dancesport, triathlon, combat sports such as kickboxing and jiu-jitsu, and esports via the Sibol squad helped to push the Philippines’ gold-medal count.

Earlier in the SEA Games between 2005 and 2019, the Philippines hosted and topped the medal tally and the country finished 5th once, 6th four times, and 7th once.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

abu dhabi gas blast

2 dead, over 100 injured at Abu Dhabi gas cylinder blast

3 mins ago
OFW japan bridge

OFW from Leyte honored in Japan for rescuing woman from jumping off bridge

3 hours ago
iStock 1325217783

Scientists inject first human patient with cancer-killing virus

3 hours ago
MRT wikipedia 2

MRT-7 nearly 65% complete in PH; partial opening by Q4, 2022

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button