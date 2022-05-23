SEA Games: Philippines stands 4th in overall medal tally with 50 gold medals

The Philippines has been placed 4th in the overall medal tally in the Southeast Asian Games (SEA) Games.

After claiming the overall championship in 2019, Filipino athletes finished the 31-st Southeast Asian Games with one of their most productive performances.

The Philippines dropped to fourth place in the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, with 52 gold medals, 70 silver medals and 104 bronze medals.

Host Vietnam claimed the crown with a 197-115-110 medal count which was followed by Thailand (85-97-127) and Indonesia at 63-85-72.

Eumir Felix Marcial, Rogen Ladon and Ian Clark Bautista lead the Philippines’ charge in boxing as the country got four more gold medals on Sunday to end up with more than 200 overall medals in the Games.

The non-Olympic events of billiards, dancesport, triathlon, combat sports such as kickboxing and jiu-jitsu, and esports via the Sibol squad helped to push the Philippines’ gold-medal count.

Earlier in the SEA Games between 2005 and 2019, the Philippines hosted and topped the medal tally and the country finished 5th once, 6th four times, and 7th once.