SportsLatest NewsTFT News

Global fans fawn over Filipino pool legend Efren Reyes at SEA Games 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Filipino pool legend Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes has retained his international fan following, as he bagged bronze at the SEA Games 2022 in Vietnam.

The 67-year-old faced off against Tran Quyet Chien in the billiards quarter-final in Hanoi as thousands of people packed Ha Dong Gymnasium in the Vietnamese capital to catch a glimpse of Reyes take on an opponent 29 years his junior.

Efren Reyes suffered a second loss in two days at the SEA Games but continued to have a large fan following.

RELATED STORY: Carlos Yulo wins five gold medals in 31st Southeast Asian Games

Chien was cheered up by the crowd as he quickly took an initial 12-point lead over Reyes, who is nicknamed ‘The Magician’ for his skills at the table.

The two men smiled and shook hands before Reyes left out the hall’s back way as hundreds of young fans chased him while he was escorted by several policemen. Some of his fans shouted, “I love you!”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Add a heading e1653117623919

Viral: Mom raises awareness after losing 4 years old daughter to Type 1 diabetes

1 min ago
mbz uae flag mohamed bin zayed

UAE begins new era of prosperity

17 mins ago
Duque

PH tightens border control over monkeypox

20 mins ago
WHO generic World Health Organization Generic

WHO calls for emergency meeting following 100 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Europe

56 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button