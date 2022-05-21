Global fans fawn over Filipino pool legend Efren Reyes at SEA Games 2022

Filipino pool legend Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes has retained his international fan following, as he bagged bronze at the SEA Games 2022 in Vietnam.

The 67-year-old faced off against Tran Quyet Chien in the billiards quarter-final in Hanoi as thousands of people packed Ha Dong Gymnasium in the Vietnamese capital to catch a glimpse of Reyes take on an opponent 29 years his junior.

Efren Reyes suffered a second loss in two days at the SEA Games but continued to have a large fan following.

Chien was cheered up by the crowd as he quickly took an initial 12-point lead over Reyes, who is nicknamed ‘The Magician’ for his skills at the table.

The two men smiled and shook hands before Reyes left out the hall’s back way as hundreds of young fans chased him while he was escorted by several policemen. Some of his fans shouted, “I love you!”