Carlos Yulo wins five gold medals in 31st Southeast Asian Games

Ramon Fernandez, Team Philippines CDM and PSC Commissioner with our very own World gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo. Photos from Facebook: Carlos Yulo

Carlos Yulo became the first Filipino to win five gold medals in 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

He won gold for his impressive performances at Artistic Gymnastics – Men’s Vault; Gymnastic Rings; Artistic Gymnastics – Men’s Floor Exercise; Men’s Horizontal Bar, and Gymnastics – Men’s All-Around Individual

Carlos Edriel Yulo displayed an electrifying performance by scoring an impressive victory in the rings.

RELATED STORY; Int’l Gymnastics Federation features PH gymnast Carlos Yulo

“I’m very happy. I really wanted to win that gold,” said Yulo. “I wasn’t expecting to win, but I just focused on my routine. I’m happy I got it.”

Returning to the Quan Ngua Sports Palace where he was crowned the all-around champion last Friday, Yulo, 22, topped the floor exercise, and won three more golds for (high bar, parallel bar and vault).

In the gymnastics Fil-American Aleah Finnegan added the women’s vault gold to Team Philippines’ kitty and also scoring crucial gold medal wins were Kim Mangrobang who added the women’s duathlon title to her victory in the triathlon last Saturday; wushu practitioners Agatha Wong and Arnel Mandal; Fil-Am William Morrison in the shot put; and the dancesport tandem of Stephanie Sabalo de Leon and Michael Angelo Marquez in the Latin dance.

