SportsLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: UOFWBL begins 7th season

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The United OFW Basketball League (UOFWBL), one of the longest-running basketball games among OFWs in Dubai, has officially begun its 7th season this May.

UOFWBL 7th season May 2022 first batch 1

Both Teams, Team Thunder and Team Aces, had a fantastic start and mark their return for UOFWBL’s season 7.

UOFWBL 7th season May 2022 first batch 9

Team Thunder won two straight games against Team Underdogs in the season opener and Team Level up putting them on top of the standing.

UOFWBL 7th season May 2022 first batch 5

Jersey #3 is their Lucky Charm, who portrays as the Stephen Curry of Team Thunder, always having a good rhythm and magnificent in the three-point arc.

UOFWBL 7th season May 2022 first batch 2

Team Aces also won their first comeback game against Team Banayad 44-39 after their last season 2 appearance in the United OFWBL.

UOFWBL 7th season May 2022 first batch 8

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at edito[email protected]

Related Articles

senate 1

Comelec eyes to proclaim 12 winning senators on Tuesday, May 17

2 mins ago
Robredo with daughters to New York

Robredo travels to the U.S. to attend daughter Jillian’s graduation

5 mins ago
Shades of Pink 2022 1

Filipino-led cancer support group in Abu Dhabi celebrates 4th anniversary

3 hours ago
khalifa bin zayed

Philippines mourns passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button