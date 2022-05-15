LOOK: UOFWBL begins 7th season

The United OFW Basketball League (UOFWBL), one of the longest-running basketball games among OFWs in Dubai, has officially begun its 7th season this May.

Both Teams, Team Thunder and Team Aces, had a fantastic start and mark their return for UOFWBL’s season 7.

Team Thunder won two straight games against Team Underdogs in the season opener and Team Level up putting them on top of the standing.

Jersey #3 is their Lucky Charm, who portrays as the Stephen Curry of Team Thunder, always having a good rhythm and magnificent in the three-point arc.

Team Aces also won their first comeback game against Team Banayad 44-39 after their last season 2 appearance in the United OFWBL.