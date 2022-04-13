SportsTFT News

Unbeaten Team Alajaba bags championship of United OFW Basketball League Season 6

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 mins ago

Team Underdogs, the “small but terrible” team, clinched a trip to finals against Team Alajaba.

The battle between the Underdogs and Alajaba was extremely intense. Despite being the smallest squad in the league, the Underdogs put on a good show against Team Alajaba.

UOFWBL April 2022 2

Five minutes into the third quarter, team Underdogs have managed to lead by four points, 34-38. But Alajaba got more and more aggressive in the court, with their coach saying: “focus lang tayo sa laro at magsipag sa depensa” to win the championship.

UOFWBL April 2022 1

Fan-favorite Team Alajaba, entered their Finals MVP jersey number 10, WHO had stepped up the entire fourth quarter and basketed three consecutive three points to erase the deficit.

Team Alajaba just maintained the lead until the rest of the quarter with full defense, which achieved their first championship in the United OFW Basketball League with a final score of 54-47.

UOFWBL April 2022 3 UOFWBL April 2022 4 UOFWBL April 2022 5

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report54 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KOR Dubai event March 2022 4

Knights of Rizal holds knighting, elevation ceremonies in Dubai

1 hour ago
Brooklyn Subway Shootout

PH Consulate in New York monitoring for any Filipino victims during recent shooting incident

2 hours ago
KC Concepcion Toni Gonzaga

KC Concepcion replaces Toni Gonzaga in New York Film

2 hours ago
Biden Putin

Biden says Russia committed genocide in Ukraine

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button