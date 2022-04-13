Unbeaten Team Alajaba bags championship of United OFW Basketball League Season 6

Team Underdogs, the “small but terrible” team, clinched a trip to finals against Team Alajaba.

The battle between the Underdogs and Alajaba was extremely intense. Despite being the smallest squad in the league, the Underdogs put on a good show against Team Alajaba.

Five minutes into the third quarter, team Underdogs have managed to lead by four points, 34-38. But Alajaba got more and more aggressive in the court, with their coach saying: “focus lang tayo sa laro at magsipag sa depensa” to win the championship.

Fan-favorite Team Alajaba, entered their Finals MVP jersey number 10, WHO had stepped up the entire fourth quarter and basketed three consecutive three points to erase the deficit.

Team Alajaba just maintained the lead until the rest of the quarter with full defense, which achieved their first championship in the United OFW Basketball League with a final score of 54-47.