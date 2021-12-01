WATCH: Jayson Mama invites OFWs to support Pinoy boxers at upcoming Probellum : Revolution – tickets available now!

Flyweight star Jayson Mama will be amongst the three Filipino fighters who will showcase their capabilities in the ring at the upcoming Probellum: Revolution.

In a video shared to The Filipino Times, Mama hopes that OFWs here in Dubai and the UAE will support him in his upcoming world title fight against Sunny Edwards, current IBF flyweight belt holder.

“Sa lahat po ng mga Pilipino sa Dubai, humihingi po ako ng suporta sa inyo sa nalalapit kong laban,” said Mama.

With both fighters undefeated to date, the highly-anticipated fight will see two talented boxers go head-to-head following the postponement of their bout which was scheduled to take place in the UK in September.

Mama also urged Filipinos to watch and to support fellow Filipino boxers John Riel Casimero and Donnie Nietes in their respective bouts.

“Sana po manood kayo sa laban ko di lang po ako ang lalaban, pati si John Riel Casimero at Donnie Nietes. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat!” said Mama.

How can I watch Probellum: Revolution?

Filipinos interested in securing tickets can purchase through the following websites, with prices starting from 50 AED:

Coca-Cola Arena: https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/Probellum-Revolution

Platinum List: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/82481/probellum-revolution-edwards-vs-mama

Tickets can also be purchased at any branch of Virgin Megastore in the UAE.

For live news and updates, follow @Probellum on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.