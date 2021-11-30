Sports

Filipinos in UAE excited to support three Filipino fighters at Dubai’s Probellum: Revolution

Filipino boxing enthusiasts are now hyped up to watch the upcoming intense, action-packed matches at the Probellum: Revolution taking place this December 10 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Three of the Philippines’ most prominent boxers will conquer the international stage including John Riel Casimero, Jayson Mama, and Donnie Nietes who are currently preparing for some of the biggest bouts of their respective boxing careers.

Budz Baltazar from Dubai said that he’s excited to witness the matches first hand, to see the burning passion that his fellow Filipinos have for boxing.

“Let’s go mga mandirigmang Pinoy!” said Baltazar.

Dubai-based Ramel Lavador hopes that the Filipino champs have trained well to prove their worth against their opponents and win their bouts.

“Good luck mga champ! Kita kits dito sa Dubai!,” said Lavador.

“Iwagayway ninyo muli ang bandila ng Pilipinas!” added a Pinoy netizen from Abu Dhabi.

How can I watch Probellum: Revolution?

Filipinos interested in securing tickets can purchase through the following websites, with prices starting from 50 AED:

Coca-Cola Arena: https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/Probellum-Revolution

Platinum List: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/82481/probellum-revolution-edwards-vs-mama

Tickets can also be purchased at any branch of Virgin Megastore in the UAE.

