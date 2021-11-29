Filipino champ Donnie Nietes invites UAE-based OFWs to witness action-packed matches at Probellum: Revolution – tickets available now

The veteran Filipino boxer Donnie Nietes will put his best foot forward on the international boxing stage this December to thrill OFW boxing fans here in Dubai!

Four-weight world champion Nietes invites fellow Filipinos in Dubai and other parts of the UAE to head down to the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, December 11 and watch him in action against Norbelto Jiminez.

“I’m excited to be with you all for the Probellum: Revolution show on December 11 at the Coca-Cola Arena. We are preparing for an action-packed and intense fight to showcase the Filipinos’ strength and abilities on the international boxing stage,” said Nietes.

Nietes, who currently has 43 wins to his name, including 23 knockouts, hopes that Filipinos will be there to support him and his fellow Pinoy boxers John Riel Casimero and Jayson Mama in their respective match ups.

“We hope that you will support us Filipino boxers by watching our show. We promise to give you some good, entertaining fights to get your Christmas celebrations off to the perfect start here in Dubai. See you there!” said Nietes.

While Nietes faces Jimenez, both Casimero and Mama will be involved in world title fights on the night as they take on Paul Butler and Sunny Edwards respectively.

How can I watch Probellum: Revolution?

Filipinos interested in securing tickets can purchase through the following websites, with prices starting from 50 AED:

Coca-Cola Arena: https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/Probellum-Revolution

Platinum List: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/82481/probellum-revolution-edwards-vs-mama

Tickets can also be purchased at any branch of Virgin Megastore in the UAE.

For live news and updates, follow @Probellum on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.