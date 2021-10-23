Pinoy team to take part in FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021

Four players from the Philippines are all set and ready to take part in action-packed basketball matches for the upcoming FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021.

Chico Lanete heads the Philippine team together with Mark Javen Tallo, Zachary Huang, and Mike Harry Nzeusseu Djountcheu, as part of the Manila Chooks team as they battle it out for a cash prize of $150,000.

In a video, famous basketball stars such as Benjie Paras, David Carlos, Kobe Paras, Kiefer Ravena from the Philippines urge Filipinos in the UAE to support the Manila Chooks team as they show the skills of Filipinos in the game of basketball in an international stage.

“Sa mga kababayan natin sa Abu Dhabi, suportahan natin ang Manila Chooks TM sa FIBA 3X3 Abu Dhabi Masters. Sana panoorin niyo lahat ng games nila. Kailangan na kailangan nila ang inyong mga suporta. Para sa inyo ‘to, mga Manok ng Bayan!” said the basketball stars.

How could I watch and participate?

Filipinos who wish to support the Philippine team and watch these basketball players live in action can purchase their tickets by searching for ‘3×3 Abu Dhabi’ at PlatinumList.net.

In addition, fans will also get to enjoy 20% off if they purchase their tickets before the 29th of October!

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced hosting the FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 in cooperation with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), on October 29-30 in an especially built arena at Kaser Al Amwaj, Abu Dhabi Corniche.

The 3X3 World Championships, which is part of the World Tour, returns to the capital city for the first time in five years, and is also celebrating its 10th year edition.

All audiences need to present a negative PCR test result valid for 48 hours to be allowed entry to the premises.

Watch the official video invite here: