Filipina tennis star Alex Eala eyes French Open title

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala will be looking for a win in the 2021 French Open, after losing in the semi-finals of the same tournament last year at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France.

Eala had been defeated by the ITF’s top-ranked juniors player Elsa Jacquemot last year. However, Jacquemot is not playing in the girls’ competition but has chosen to compete in the women’s singles class.

Meanwhile, the 16-year old lefthander, who has been seeded second in the tournament’s beginning June 6, faces a tough challenge from ITF no. 2 ranked juniors player Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, who is the top seed in this year’s French Open.

Eala will be counting on winning from her experience of nine professional competitions this year including her championship win in the W15 Manacor in January, and second-place finish in the doubles competition of the W25 Platja D’Aro last month.

She is also looking for a second grand slam win after bagging the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles title with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia.