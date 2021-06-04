LifestyleSports

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala eyes French Open title

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

RAFA NADAL ACADEMY FACEBOOK

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala will be looking for a win in the 2021 French Open, after losing in the semi-finals of the same tournament last year at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France.

Eala had been defeated by the ITF’s top-ranked juniors player Elsa Jacquemot last year. However, Jacquemot is not playing in the girls’ competition but has chosen to compete in the women’s singles class.

Meanwhile, the 16-year old lefthander, who has been seeded second in the tournament’s beginning June 6, faces a tough challenge from ITF no. 2 ranked juniors player Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, who is the top seed in this year’s French Open.

Eala will be counting on winning from her experience of nine professional competitions this year including her championship win in the W15 Manacor in January, and second-place finish in the doubles competition of the W25 Platja D’Aro last month.

She is also looking for a second grand slam win after bagging the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles title with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Five Filipino archers Paris-bound for Tokyo Olympic berths

1 week ago

India-Philippines practice match for FIFA World Cup cancelled

1 week ago

Filipino duo beats Yankees to reach World Cup of Pool quarterfinals

3 weeks ago

Iceland to welcome vaccinated tourists 

March 17, 2021
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button