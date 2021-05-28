LifestyleSports

Five Filipino archers Paris-bound for Tokyo Olympic berths

Five Filipino archers have been chosen to compete in the World Olympic Qualifiers, which will be held from June 18 to 21 at the Charlety Stadium located in southeast Paris.

The selected archers include Riley Silos and Jason Emmanuel Feliciano in the men’s division, and Pia Elizabeth Bidaure, Phoebe Nicole Amistoso and Gabrielle Monica Bidaure in the women’s division, according to World Archery Philippines President Jesus Clint Aranas.

“The Philippines squad will be contesting both team and individual events of the qualifier, that will witness the participation of about 300 international archers,” Aranas said, adding that only the top three teams and individuals will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics which will be held from July 23 to August 8.

The archers will stay for the Hyundai Archery World Cup scheduled from June 20 to 28 at the same Paris venue as additional exposure for the team., he said while announcing that the archers and their coaches, who are in a training camp in Dumaguete City, will get their anti-Covid-19 vaccines (AstraZeneca) courtesy of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Ragay Degamo next week.

The Philippine Sports Commission is providing out a PHP3. 2 financial assistance for the archers’ Olympic qualifying campaign.

