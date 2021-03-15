Tour De DAMAC Cyclethon 2021 opens public registration

It’s no secret that cycling is a simple and fun-filled exercise to help you stay fit and fine. So, for Filipinos planning to start their 2021 right with a great leap towards fitness and an active lifestyle, they can now begin training for the upcoming and anticipated Tour De DAMAC Cyclethon 2021 –which will take place this on March 20, 2021!

DAMAC has always been at the forefront when it comes to the health, well-being and safety of the community. The most awaited cycling marathon will allow participants to have yet another cycling experience as the developer officially announced the registration of this awaited event.

The route of the marathon, which will stretch along the scenic views of Al Qudra Road Land, will be situated at the heart of DAMAC AKOYA 2, allowing supporters to get closer to the action and cheer on the cyclists.

Residents are encouraged to register for a chance to win a host of cash prizes, gold vouchers, hotel stays, and dining experiences.

There will be two categories in the race, one is the Main category, which can be joined by residents aged 14 to 99; and the other is the Junior category, which can be participated by those aged 5 to 15.

The following are the prizes for the Main category:

· 1 x Male overall winner: AED 5,000 + Gold Voucher + Trophy & Medal (2nd & 3rd place winners: Trophies & Medals)

· 1 x female overall winner: AED 5,000 + Gold Voucher + Trophy & Medal (2nd & 3rd place winners: Trophies & Medals)

· 1 x Emirati Male overall winner: AED 5,000 + Gold Voucher + Trophy & Medal

· 1 x Emirati Female overall winner: AED 5,000 + Gold Voucher + Trophy & Medal

For the Junior category, winners will receive trophies & Medals

Runners can register and learn more about the Tour De Damac Cyclethon 2021 at: https://www.hopasports.com/en/event/damac-cyclethon-2021. They can use the code FILIPINOTIMES for a special discount.