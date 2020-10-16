Emirati footballer Sultan Saif, wife and son die in Abu Dhabi car crash

An accident in Abu Dhabi has claimed the lives of Emirati footballer Sultan Saif, his wife and son, sending shockwaves to football fans in the UAE on Thursday.

The car of the 27-year-old football star, who played for Al Wahda and Bani Yas clubs, crashed into a truck Thursday afternoon, instantly killing him and his son.

His wife died on the other hand died in hospital.

On their official Twitter accounts, Al Wahda FC and Bani Yas Club sent condolences to the relatives of Sultan Saif and his wife.

“With great sadness and sorrow, the Al- Wahda Sports and Cultural Club mourn its former player, Sultan Saif. The club’s family expresses its sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking Allah Almighty to grant solace to the family,” said Al Wahda FC.

“With a heavy heart, we mourn the death of Sultan Saif, the former Bani Yas Club player,” said Bani Yas Club.