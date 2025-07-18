Manila ranks 88th in QS best student cities 2026

Manila ranked 88th in the 2026 edition of the QS Best Student Cities rankings released by global higher education analyst Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The ranking evaluates cities based on several indicators, including affordability, student mix, desirability, employer activity, student view, and the presence of top-ranked universities.

Manila received an overall score of 63.9.

It scored highest in affordability at 85.3, which reflects the cost of tuition and student living expenses. The city also earned a 68.4 in employer activity, measuring how employers view graduates from Manila-based institutions.

For student view, which gauges student satisfaction and the city’s friendliness and sustainability, Manila received a score of 57. It earned 37.2 in desirability and 31.2 in student mix, which refers to the proportion of students in the city population, including international students.

In terms of institutional presence, the Philippines scored 35.2, with six universities included in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

These are:

• University of the Philippines (362nd)

• Ateneo de Manila University (511st)

• De La Salle University (654th)

• University of Santo Tomas (851st–900th)

• Adamson University (1,001st–1,200th)

• Mapúa University (1,401st)

Seoul topped the 2026 QS rankings, ending London’s six-year run as the number one student city. Tokyo placed second, followed by London, Munich, and Melbourne.

QS also noted that 10 of the top 20 cities are in the Asia-Pacific region, including Sydney, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Beijing, Taipei, Hong Kong (SAR), and Kyoto.

Cities included in the ranking must have a population of at least 250,000, at least two universities featured in the QS World University Rankings, and a low to moderate risk level based on the International SOS index.

The indicators were based on various sources, including Numbeo’s Quality of Life and Traffic indices, and the Economist Price Index.