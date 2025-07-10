House resolution seeks to declare Dolphy a National Artist

A lawmaker has filed a resolution in the House of Representatives seeking to nominate the late comedy icon Rodolfo “Dolphy” Quizon Sr. for the prestigious title of National Artist.

Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua filed House Resolution No. 41 on July 9, a day before Dolphy’s 13th death anniversary.

In the resolution, Chua cites the outstanding contributions of the Comedy King to Philippine entertainment and his role in promoting Filipino values through a decades-long career in film and television.

The measure directs the House Committees on Creative Industries and Performing Arts, and on Basic Education and Culture, to conduct hearings and undertake the necessary processes to formally nominate Quizon to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

Dolphy is best remembered for his iconic roles in the long-running sitcoms John en Marsha and Home Along da Riles, as well as in acclaimed films such as Omeng Satanasia and Markova: Comfort Gay.

Quizon died on July 10, 2012, due to multiple organ failure. He was 83.

The National Artist award is the highest recognition granted by the Philippine government to individuals who have made significant contributions to the country’s cultural heritage.