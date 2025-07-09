Filipino dentist wins Southeast Asia Pediatric Oral Health Research Award in Spain

Filipino dentist and pediatric oral health advocate Dr. Maritess Oliveros Villarico received the Pediatric Oral Health Research Award (Southeast Asia Division) in Spain last month.

The award recognized Dr. Villarico’s research titled “Risk Factors for Early Childhood Caries in a High-Incidence Population.” The study was conducted in barangay health centers in Caloocan City and tracked toddlers over a two-year period including during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Villarico’s research found that 76.5 percent of children, with an average age of 36 months and approximately 19 teeth, were already suffering from dental caries.

“The primary recommendation is to integrate oral health education into maternal and child care programs, even before children’s teeth begin to erupt,” she said.

Villarico’s work has also contributed to advancements in dental trauma management and pediatric endodontics.

Her study was selected by an international panel of experts and stood out among entries from across Southeast Asia.

The award was sponsored by the Taiwanese Association of Pediatric Dentistry.