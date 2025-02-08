Achira Clinics: Where exceptional dental and aesthetic care meets personalized excellence

For over 25 years, Achira Clinics has been a trusted name in dental in Dubai. Founded by Dr. Hasan Achira, the clinic’s mission has always been to provide top-tier healthcare with a focus on patient comfort and exceptional service.

With a strong commitment to excellence, Achira Clinics’s branch in Al Rigga and the newly opened branch in Al Garhoud ensure that patients receive the highest quality treatments in a comfortable, welcoming environment.

The expanded services now include dermatology, skincare, and laser treatments, providing comprehensive care all under one roof. Whether patients need a routine dental check-up or specialized skin therapy, the highly qualified professionals at Achira Clinics are ready to help them achieve their health and beauty goals.

Understanding the importance of personalized care, Achira Clinics boasts a multilingual staff that ensures everyone, including the vibrant Filipino community, feels at home during their visits. The team strives to make every appointment smooth and stress-free because patient comfort is a top priority.

Recently, Achira Clinics had the pleasure of sponsoring the “FEU Roosevelt’s Family Day and Sports Fest 2025.” This event showcased their commitment to community engagement and well-being. Attendees enjoyed a day filled with fun and sports while gaining access to valuable health services. From special promotions on essential dental treatments — like metal braces for just AED 499 and dental implants starting at AED 2,025 — to free dental checkups and vitamins tests, Achira Clinics aimed to enhance the health of the community.

To show appreciation for the trust placed in them, Achira Clinics is offering a 25% discount on all services. They believe high-quality healthcare should be accessible to everyone.

With cutting-edge technology and a patient-centric approach, Achira Clinics ensures that every journey is tailored to individual needs. From dental care to advanced skincare solutions, they are dedicated to providing patients with the results they desire in a luxurious and convenient setting.

