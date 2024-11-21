Pet dogs see owners as parents, study shows

A study shows that pet dogs see their owners as parental figures.

According to researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, dogs are discovered to have deep and complex bonds with their ‘hoomans.’ In their minds, their relationship with their human owners in terms of “parent” and “child.”

In their research, they focused on understanding the “secure base effect” on dogs. This phenomenon is observed in the behavior of human children when they’re around their parents.

According to the “secure base effect” a child is more likely to explore and interact with their surroundings when their parent or trusted caregiver is around.

The study involved observing 20 house dogs playing with interactive toys with food in them as rewards. The dogs were evaluated under three conditions: with an encouraging owner, with a silent owner, and with an absent owner.

During the observation, researchers found that dogs interacted most with toys when their owners were present, whether the owners actively encouraged play or simply stood nearby.

When the owners were absent, only a few dogs engaged with the toys, demonstrating the “secure base effect,” where a sense of security provided by the owner encourages exploration and interaction.

To rule out the possibility that dogs merely wanted a human companion, researchers conducted a second phase with strangers instead of the owners. The result? The dogs showed minimal interaction with both the strangers and the toys, reinforcing the notion that the “secure base effect” is specific to their bond with their owners.

According to the research study, this is the first time that provided proof for an owner-specific secure base effect in dogs.

So, the next time you call your dogs your “babies,” embrace it with pride. Chances are, in their eyes, you’re not just an owner—you’re family, their parent, and their safe haven!