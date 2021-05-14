LifestyleSports

Filipino duo beats Yankees to reach World Cup of Pool quarterfinals

Photo credit: Matchroom Pool

After almost losing it to the Americans and facing a critical situation of exiting the tournament, Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez came back with a vengeance to qualify for the quarterfinals of the World Cup of Pool in Milton Keynes, England.

They covered the huge deficit to stun Billy Thorpe and Skyler Woodward of the United States, 7-5, on May 12.

The Americans were racing closer to the quarterfinals with a 5-0 lead.

Estonia knocked off Great Britain A pair of Jayson Shaw and Chris Melling, 7-6, in stunning fashion when Shaw scratched the cue ball after sinking the 8-ball in the hill-hill final rack.

De Luna and Gomez will take on Denis Grabe and Mark Magi of Estonia to enter the semifinals of the $250,000 (P11.9-million) tournament.

The Philippines began its rally by taking three straight racks before stealing the next one after Thorpe’s bank shot on the 7-ball rattled the corner pocket.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

