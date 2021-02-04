VIRAL: ‘Tangkad sagad’ Cherifer says ‘sorry’ for tall kids amid child car seat law 

A supplemental vitamins company aiming to make kids taller has a funny and witty take on the controversial child car seat law.

On Tuesday, Cherifer posted a graphic with a caption saying, ‘Bago pa ako sisihin ng Internet…”

The photo then said, “Public Apology: SORRY (Sa mga tangkad sagad kids na kailangang mag-car seat)”.

Netizens were amused with the brand as the Land Transportation Office was supposed to implement the law.

Under the law, children 12 years old and below to be placed in a booster seat or a child restraint system in private vehicles, unless they “at least 150 centimeters or 59 inches in height” or at least 4.92 feet tall.

If they are taller than what’s prescribed with the law, then they will need to be secured by regular seatbelts.

Earlier this week, an official from the LTO tells families with bigger kids should need to get bigger cars to comply with a law requiring car seats for children aged 12 below in 4-wheeled cars.

LTO director Clarence Guinto said the new law which will take effect on Tuesday requires drivers to have a specialized car seat for children 12-year-old and below unless they can be properly secured by a seat belt.

Private vehicle violators may face fines amounting to Php1,000-Php5,000.

“This is for the protection of the children, 12 years old and below, kaya we are seeking the cooperation of the public na makiisa dito sa patakarang ito,” Guinto told ABS-CBN News.

When asked about the situation of families who have bigger children, the LTO official said that they need to find bigger cars.

“Siguro ma’am laki-lakihan mo ang sasakyan mo…We will take note of that,” he said. (TDT)